KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 193

Statewide News – 04/16/24

Great Utah ShakeOut Promoting Earthquake Safety This Week

Over 900,000 Utah residents will participate in this year’s Great Utah ShakeOut to practice earthquake safety.

This annual event will take place April 18 with residents taking part in earthquake drills at school, work, and at home.

About 90% of Utah’s population live in an active earthquake zone due to the Wasatch Fault and Hurricane Fault.

Beavers in Utah Killed by Bacterial Disease

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, nine beavers across the Wasatch Front were found dead in the past few weeks due to tularemia, a bacterial disease.

The disease, also known as rabbit fever, is deadly to many species of rodents and small animals but can also spread to people. Humans with the disease can take antibiotics to fight off tularemia, but it can be deadly if not treated seriously.

The dead beavers were found in Summit, Wasatch, and Utah Counties, and officials from the UDWR report it’s a strange occurrence to find this many animals dead from tularemia.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/16/24

Police Investigating Reported Teen Stabbings at Private Dance in St. George

Two teenagers in St. George were reportedly stabbed during a dance party attended by hundreds of other teens on April 12.

The event, titled Euphoria, took place at a fitness center near West 1600 South. The party took a dark turn when a conflict broke out between two of the teens resulting in the stabbings, but it’s unclear if the victims were actively involved in the conflict.

Fortunately, both teens are now recovering from their injuries at home following a stay at St. George Regional Hospital with broken ribs and punctured lungs. The St. George Police Department are currently investigating this case involving hundreds of minors and are asking residents with information on the stabbings to call dispatch at 435-627-4300.

Gas Prices Continue to Skyrocket in Southern Utah

According to this morning’s AAA gas report for Utah, the average price for a gallon of unleaded is about $4.07, which is a 65-cent increase from this time last month.

Beaver County has reclaimed the title of most expensive gas in Utah with an average of about $4.15 per gallon.

Iron County is tied with San Juan County for cheapest gas in Utah with an average of about $3.82 per gallon in both counties. Utah’s state average is about $3.93 per gallon, which is significantly above the national average of about $3.64 per gallon.

Military Appreciation Night at Washington County Fair Tonight

The Washington County Fair will host its 5th Annual Military Appreciation Night at the Outdoor Arena of the fairgrounds tonight at 6 p.m.

The event will honor the “Modern Warriors” of the U.S. Military who serves post-Vietnam. The keynote speaker will be Lt. Col. Coy Bryant, a veteran who retired in 2016 after 27 years of active duty. His resume includes positions as chief executive officer for the Homeland Response Force and chief of staff for 566 personnel in support of NATO Kosovo forces.

The Wall of Honor is also available throughout the duration of the fair if you’re unable to make it to tonight’s event.

