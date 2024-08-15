KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 268

Statewide News – 08/15/24

Wildfire Season Almost Over as Fire Officials Await Fall Weather

The wildfire season is almost over as fall approaches next month with fire officials hoping the colder weather will help extinguish some stubborn fires.

The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County has been burning for over two months now and remains at 85% containment after blazing through around 5,000 acres.

The Silver King Fire in Piute County is the biggest wildfire of the season after burning over 18,000 acres and remains at 88% containment. Utah Fire Info reported last week that these two wildfires will probably remain until the fall brings less hazardous weather, but fire workers have the situation handled for now.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/15/24

Two Cedar City Drug Traffickers Receive Sentences

Two drug traffickers who were arrested in Cedar City in April have been sentenced after they were caught trying to transport over 25 pounds of methamphetamine through Iron County.

Faily Chavez, 29, and Ramond Allen, 26, pleaded guilty in court but received different sentences based on their respective criminal history.

Chavez will serve 1-15 years in Utah State Prison with about $5,000 in fines, and Allen will serve about a year in prison with around $2,000 in fines. Allen received a shorter sentence due to his lack of criminal history and the cooperation he showed during the investigation.

Power Outage in Cedar City Leaves Thousands Without Electricity

The first day of school in Cedar City was an unexpected one as a power outage left more than $6,000 customers without power in the area.

Fortunately, most of the residents had their power back in about 30 minutes, but some had to wait for more than an hour before they could use electricity.

Despite the power hiccup, the Iron County School District went through the school day as scheduled. Officials from Rocky Mountain Power said the outage was caused by a faulty line.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton will be moved into his new townhouse one week from today! He might be taking that day off to acclimate to his new surroundings, but other than that, he’s thinking it’s going to be a pretty smooth move for the most part. Here’s hoping that isn’t just false hopes.

Happy Friday Eve!