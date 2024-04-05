KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 186

Statewide News – 04/05/24

Gas Prices Shoot Above $4 a Gallon in Several Utah Counties

Gas prices have entered the $4 range across many counties in the state. According to this morning’s AAA gas report for Utah, the most expensive gas in the beehive state can be found in Rich County with an average of about $4.05 per gallon of unleaded.

Daggett County no longer holds the cheapest gas in Utah as San Juan County claims the title with an average of about $3.74 cents per gallon.

In Southern Utah, both Washington and Iron Counties have similar gas prices, which is rather rare since Iron County has been much cheaper for months. Washington County has an average of $3.99 per gallon, and Iron County’s average is $3.98 per gallon, which is a reported 30 cent jump from March 29.

LDS President Comments on Age Ahead of General Conference

President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed his age going into the April 2024 session of General Conference.

President Nelson showed his gratitude for still being able to participate in General Conference despite being 99 years old, and he wondered were all the years have gone.

The LDS prophet also thanked his “strong colleagues” that he leans on as he continues to serve the church. The April 2024 session of General Conference begins April 6 and ends April 7 with several church authorities expected to be in attendance, and all members of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles are expected to attend in some fashion alongside The First Presidency, but also said some of the authorities may speak while sitting or pre-record messages ahead of time.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/05/24

Wrong-Way Crash on Near Utah/Arizona Border Injures Four

Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a crash that injured four people caused by a wrong-way driver on I-15 near the Utah/Arizona border.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on April 4 near mile marker one of I-15 when an elderly woman reportedly crashed head-on into a silver Lexus carrying three teenagers. The woman as driving South on a northbound lane of the freeway.

Troopers believe the woman was disoriented because of her age while driving on the wrong side of I-15. All four people involved in the crash received minor injuries and I-15 was shut down for approximately two hours.

Two People Arrested Following Cedar City Drug Bust

A man and woman near Cedar City were arrested on April 2 after 25 pounds of meth was found in their vehicle.

A trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol pulled over a rental car by mile marker 65 for a traffic stop and grew suspicious of the two people’s behavior.

A search of the vehicle ensued which is when the illegal narcotics were discovered. The two people were arrested on charges of drug possession along with the intent to distribute said drugs.

Art Around the Corner Unveiling Tomorrow in St. George

April 6 marks the unveiling of various sculptures that will go on display throughout certain areas of St. George as a part of the Art Around the Corner Foundation.

This year marks 20 years since the foundation began in 2004 with highlights coming from the foundation include the metal dragon sculpture and Iron Man sculpture. There was also the controversial giant metal spider that a local pest control company now has stationed in front of their business.

The unveiling of the new sculptures will take place at 10 a.m. on April 6 at Historic Town Square on Main Street with many of the artists attending.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Don’t ask Stockton where this tradition comes from, but his dad loves to make German pancakes on the Sunday of General Conference. Maybe it’s something Stockton’s grandma used to do when she was raising Stockton’s dad, but it’s tradition that he looks forward to every April and October. Stockton also realized his fun facts have gotten lengthy lately, so that’s where he’ll call it for now.

Happy Weekend!