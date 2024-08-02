KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 259

Statewide News – 08/02/24

Utah’s Abortion Ban to Remain Blocked Says State Supreme Court

Officials with Utah’s Supreme Court have decided that abortion care will remain legal in Utah for now until the lower courts decide otherwise.

The Associated Press reported on the court’s decision in their article written by Hannah Schoenbaum.

Schoenbaum said, “Democrats cheered the decision, which means that abortion will, at least for now, remain legal up to 18 weeks under another state law that has served as a fallback as abortion rights have been thrown into limbo.”

The ruling only affects whether the restrictions will remain as further legal proceedings continue and isn’t the final ruling regarding abortion policy in Utah.

Schoenbaum said, “The case will now be sent back to a lower court to determine whether the law is constitutional.”

Gas Prices Rise in Utah as August Begins

Gas prices heading into the first weekend of August are rising as many take on the summer heat.

According to AAA’s Thursday gas report, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Washington County has risen to $3.69 per gallon. Iron County’s average is set at $3.58 per gallon which is about a ten-cent increase compared to last week.

Most expensive gas in the state can be found in Piute County at about $4.03 per gallon. The cheapest gas in Utah this weekend can be found in Wasatch County at $3.47 per gallon.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/02/24

Rangers Recover Body in Grand Canyon National Park

The National Park Service has released details regarding a 20-year-old who unfortunately died after falling 400 feet in Grand Canyon National Park.

A press release from the NPS said, “On Wednesday, July 31 at 10:40 a.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim approximately ¼ mile west of Pipe Creek Overlook. Responding rangers located the body of Abel Joseph Mejia, 20, of Hickory, North Carolina 400 ft. below the rim.”

Mejia was reportedly near the edge of the rim when he accidentally fell to his death. The National Park Service is working with several departments as the investigation is still underway.

Sheep Rock Fire Near Beaver Containment Rises

Fire fighters in Beaver County are succeeding in their efforts to contain the Sheep Rock Fire that caused a power outage in the region on Tuesday.

Utah Fire Info lists the Sheep Rock Fire as 40% contained after it’s burned 77 acres with very little smoke in the area.

Fire officials still don’t know what caused the fire in the first place, but it did start on private property.

