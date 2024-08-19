KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 270

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/19/24

Man Dead Following Semi Rollover Near Parowan

A man is dead after a rollover crash involving two semi-trucks occurred early Sunday morning.

The crash took place near mile marker 85 of I-15 near Parowan when one semi-truck rear-ended the other semi, causing the victim’s semi to drive off the road.

The Utah Highway Patrol is currently investigating the reason as to why this unfortunate accident happened. The identity of the victim hasn’t been provided by the authorities.

Iron County Warns of Scam Phone Calls Asking for Money

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a surplus of scam phone calls imitating police demanding payment for outstanding fees.

These fake fees are for outstanding warrants, court-related appearances, and more. The scammer tells residents to pay by heading to an ATM or Bitcoin kiosk in a grocery store and make the payment using gift cards or Bitcoin.

Law enforcement agencies in Utah will never call you for payment, and they especially wouldn’t ask for payment in the form of gift cards and bitcoin. If you receive a scam phone call, please hang up immediately and call dispatch in Washington County at the number 435-627-4300 or the Iron County dispatch at 435-586-9445.

Trailer Rollover Injures Horse in Southern Utah

A horse trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck rolled over on State Route 18 by mile marker 7 on Sunday after the driver lost control of the trailer while driving downhill.

The truck got away with a blown tire while the horse trailer rolled onto its side, lacerating one of the legs of the horse being transported.

Authorities recommend drivers to watch their speeds even more than usual when pulling something like a horse trailer.

Lightning Strike Hits Home in St. George

The stormy weekend brought more than just rain to a St. George home on Saturday as a lightning strike caused the attic to burst into flames.

The home located at 1410 W. 540 N. was able to make it out of the ordeal with little damage thanks to a swift response by the St. George Fire Department.

The homeowners were not in the house at the time of the lightning strike and no pets were inside the home.

Utah Tech University Begins Classes Today

Students will begin their fall semester at Utah Tech University in St. George, which means the tuition and student fees are due today as well.

Southern Utah University in Cedar City won’t begin their fall semester until Aug. 28.

