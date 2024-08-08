KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 263

Statewide News – 08/08/24

Convicted Utah Killer Executed 25 Years After Incarceration

Taberon Honie, the convicted killer of Claudia Benn in Cedar City in 1998, has been put to death after spending about 25 years on death row.

Honie was executed just after midnight at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City and was the prison’s first execution. It was also the first Utah criminal execution since 2010.

According to ABC4 Utah, Honie made the following statement before being put to death. Honie said, “If it needs to be done for them to heal, let’s do this. If they tell you you can’t change, don’t listen to them. To all my brothers and sisters here, continue to change. I love you all. Take care.”

Lt. Gov Declared Maloy the Winner of June 25th Primary Election

After over a month of deliberation and an official recount, it appears Incumbent Celeste Maloy will officially move onto the November election for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District.

Colby Jenkins’ campaign called for the recount after the official results showed he was behind the congressman by 214 votes, which was close enough for a recount to happen.

After a few error messages from some of the counties, the results of the recount still showed Maloy ahead of Jenkins by 176 votes. This means Maloy has been declared the winner unless some other unforeseen factors were to interfere.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/08/24

Judge Allows Southern Utah Drag Show Lawsuit to Move Forward

A federal judge is allowing a lawsuit against the City of St. George to move forward. The lawsuit was filed last year after the Southern Utah Drag Stars were denied a permit to have a drag show in a public park.

The lawsuit accused the city of infringing on the First Amendment rights of the drag show group.

While the City of St. George did change its policies through an ordinance, the judge in charge of the case said there is still a problem to be addressed.

