KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 192

Statewide News – 04/15/24

Coyotes NHL Team Moving to Salt Lake According to ESPN

The Arizona Coyotes may be moving to Utah if a new report from ESPN is to be believed.

The report said players for the Coyotes were told on April 12 they would be relocating to Salt Lake City, but no further details were provided.

Alex Meruelo, the owner of the Coyotes, released a statement on April 13 addressing the future of the team, and said to expect more details ASAP.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/15/24

Ohio Couple Arrested in Southern Utah with Substantial Amounts of Meth

A couple from Ohio was arrested in the early morning hours of April 9 following the seizure of several bags of methamphetamine from the couple’s vehicle.

Authorities pulled over the couple due to a minor traffic violation, but a deputy from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office became increasingly suspicious as the story differed between the couple as to where and why they were traveling.

A K-9 unit was dispatched to search the vehicle and found several bags of meth throughout the vehicle. Authorities also found digital scales, glass pipes, and other tools meant for the dealing of illegal narcotics. One of the suspects arrested also had a felony warrant from Ohio.

SUU Fake Shooting Likely a Swatting Call

Southern Utah University is still recovering following reports of an active shooter on the morning of April 11.

Police searched the campus after declaring a lockdown and cancelling all classes for the day but found no sign of any shooter on the premises.

SUU’s President Mindy Benson said they believe the reports of an active shooter was a case of swatting, meaning it was essentially a prank.

Officials Claim Safety Efforts are Working at Panguitch Dam

An update from Garfield County officials claimed the efforts to contain the possible breach at the Panguitch Lake Dam have been successful so far as the lake’s water level has been reduced by eight inches as of April 12.

The Utah Water Right’s dam safety experts have been providing support to the owners of the dam, the West Panguitch Irrigation Company.

Despite the positive update, officials are still advising Panguitch residents to prepare for an evacuation should a breach occur.

Family of Missing Southern Utah Woman Hold Candlelight Vigil

Family and friends of the missing Courtney Lynn Townsend gathered at Nisson Park in Washington City on April 13 to offer prayers of hope for the safe return of their loved one.

Townsend was last seen in November 2023 and her family has continued to search for any signs of the missing woman in the following months.

Courtney Lynn Townsend was last seen with brown hair, weighs 110 pounds, if 4 feet 6 inches tall, and has several tattoos including one her left wrist that says “Love,” and another on her right wrist that says “Fear.” Anyone with information should call dispatch at 435-627-4300.

