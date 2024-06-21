Sunrise Stories: Tickets to Los Angeles from St. George Regional Airport Available Now

KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 234

Statewide News – 06/21/24

Gas Prices Steadily Decline Across Utah

Gas prices across the state are declining at a steady rate...even if it’s not as fast as one would like it to be, especially if you live in Washington County.

According to this morning’s AAA gas report, the average price for a gallon of unleaded in Washington County is about $3.62. This is about one cent cheaper compared to June 14. Iron County’s average is 20 cents cheaper at $3.42 per gallon.

Most expensive gas in Utah this week goes to Wayne County once again with an average of $3.97 per gallon. The cheapest gas in the state goes to Sevier County with a $3.27 per gallon average.

Median Home Prices Increase Compared to 2023

The price for a home in Utah has increased compared to this time in 2023. According to a report from Bankrate, the median price for a home in Utah in May was about $523,000, a 2.4% increase from May 2023.

The West and Northeast part of the United States are the most expensive places to live in the country, and the reported states the annual salary needed to purchase a home at this median price has increased by more than 50% in 22 states since 2020.

Despite the financial woes, the price growth rate has slowed as more homes are built and added to the market.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/21/24

Driver Hits Cyclist on St. George Boulevard

A driver reportedly struck a cyclist on a crosswalk on the afternoon of June 20 by the intersection at 800 E. St. George Blvd.

The driver was issued a citation for failing to yield as an ambulance transported the cyclist to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Traffic in the area wasn’t heavily impacted by the incident as everyone continued with their day on the busy boulevard.

Little Twist Fire Shows Little Progress as Weekend Approaches

The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County is still only 10% contained with over 200 fire workers continuing to fight the inferno into the weekend.

Granted, this prescribed burn turned wildfire has now been burning for more than a week and has grown to over 2,300 acres in size.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to report good tidings at the beginning of next week, but the weather in the area isn’t doing any favors as mid to high winds are predicted with dry conditions all around for Beaver County.

Flights from St. George to Los Angeles Return September 26

People in Southern Utah hoping to fly from St. George to Los Angeles can now buy tickets for the long-awaited return of the flight via United.com

Although tickets are now available to purchase, the first flight isn’t taking off until September 26.

For more information on this upgrade to the St. George Regional Airport, check out our full article written by Andy Griffin of KDXU.

