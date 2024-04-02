KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 183

Statewide News – 04/02/24

Former Young Women General President Dies at 93

Sister Ardeth Greene Kapp, the former Young Woman General President for The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, unfortunately passed away on March 30 at the age of 93.

Sister Kapp introduced the Young Women Values and Personal Progress program to the women of the church which was used for about 30 years until the program changed in 2019.

She grew up in Canada where she met her husband who was serving as a missionary in her area. They would later meet again while attending Brigham Young University, leading to their marriage.

Utah Health Officials Urge Resident to Get Vaccine for Measles

Health officials from Utah are warning residents to get vaccinated for measles due to a measles outbreak in 17 different states.

While Utah is not on the list of states affected by the measles outbreak, Utah officials don’t want to take any chances. The closest state to Utah with Measles cases is Arizona, meaning the chances of the disease spreading to the beehive state is possible.

In a joint statement from the Department of Health and Human Services and Utah Association of Local Health Departments, officials said the MMR vaccine is 97% effective with two doses.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 04/02/24

Fake Shooter Situation Unfolds at Hurricane High School

Dozens of officers from various law enforcement groups gathered at Hurricane High School in the afternoon of April 1 to respond to a reported active shooter situation but found no signs of any shooter or proof that they ever existed in the first place.

Hurricane police arrived within two minutes of receiving two separate non-emergency phone calls which both stated there was a shooter in the high school and that students were hiding in the library and auditorium.

After searching Hurricane High School several times over, the police deemed the threat to be non-existent. Six teachers and 23 students were at the school when police arrived and were promptly evacuated safely. The 29 people said they never heard any gunshots. This case is believed to be another example of Swatting, which is essentially a prank call to divert police resources to a specific location.

Five Hospitalized Following Rollover Crash Near Toquerville

Two adults and three children were transported to St. George Regional Hospital in the late hours of March 31 following a rollover crash in Toquerville and the pedestrian/vehicle accident that followed.

According to troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol, a Toyota Sequoia carrying five people was heading South on I-15 near mile marker 30 when the SUV struck a deer, which sent the vehicle rolling over the center median and into the Northbound lanes of the freeway.

The driver of the Toyota then exited the vehicle and was then struck by a land rover, leaving the man with critical injuries. The driver was then taken to the hospital via Life Flight while the other adult and three children were transported via ambulance. The driver is fortunately expected to make a full recovery.

Police Search for Missing 67-Year-Old Woman in St. George

A 67-year-old woman in St. George has yet to be located after going missing around 5:30 p.m. on April 1 when she was seen on foot in the area of 1250 East and 1050 South.

The missing person report came via the Washington County alert system at 9:30 p.m. on April 1. The statement warned residents to not approach the missing Sandra Criddle due to her mental capacity.

Anyone with information on Criddle’s location should contact dispatch at 435-627-4300. You can sign up for the Washington County Utah Citizen Alert system by clicking here.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton has been expecting some serious construction to begin later this week in regard to his damaged driveway. To the surprise of Stockton and his family, the construction workers arrived yesterday without a single notice of their arrival and proceeded to break the driveway’s concrete with a tractor. It’s great that it’s getting done sooner than expected, but it scared the daylights out of him when he heard a loud bang while he was taking a nap.