Statewide News – 09/11/24

Utah’s New Social Media Law is on Hold Until Further Notice

A federal judge has put Utah’s new social media law meant for kids on hold until further notice due to a new argument from tech groups.

The tech groups made an argument to the judge claiming the law was almost impossible to manage and violates the First Amendment. The new law would require social media sites to set a maximum number of defaults for children’s accounts, and companies would also have to verify the children’s age.

The new law was supposed to go into effect October 1, but that’s no longer the case unless another development changes the opinion of the judge.

Money Left in Utah’s First Homebuyers Program, But Not Enough Homes

There’s still some money left in Utah’s first-time homebuyer program, but there aren’t enough homes to take advantage of the situation.

The state is still offering $20,000 interest free loans for first time home buyers, but that only applies to homes under $450,000.

There are reportedly only 652 homes under $450,000 across the entire state, and there aren’t any homes meeting the required conditions in Salt Lake County. The Utah Housing Corporation says it’s trying to adjust the requirements listed but didn’t make any promises.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/11/24

Another Man Discovered Dead on Colorado River Near Grand Canyon

Another man has been found dead in the Colorado River near the Grand Canyon just days after another reported death with similar conditions.

The National Park Service reported a 71-year-old man who went missing Monday was found Tuesday evening. The incident is currently under investigation.

There have been several deaths reported on an almost weekly basis out of the Grand Canyon since July.

Southwestern Utah Under Red Flag Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of Southwestern Utah that’s expected to end at the end of today.

High winds and low humidity are expected for most of Washington County with winds possibly reaching 40 mph in some areas.

The NWS warns that fires could rapidly spread under such conditions and advised against any reckless behavior that could start a new fire.

Reminder: Remembering 9/11 Event Today in St. George

The City of St. George will host their annual Patriot Day: Remembering 9/11 event today in honor of the 23rd anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at Historic Town Square with free admission. A guest speaker will also be on site to honor those who lost their lives during the attacks. More information can be found on the city’s website.

