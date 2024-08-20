KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 271

Statewide News – 08/20/24

LDS Church Breaks Ground on 3 New Temples

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced they’ve broken ground on three new temples across the world.

The temples will be located in Austin, Texas, Santiago, Chile, and Londrina, Brazil.

This will be Santiago’s second temple, making it the seventh city in the world to have multiple temples. Meanwhile, the Austin temple will be the ninth in Texas. For the latest temple news, check out the church’s website.

Gas Prices Dropping in Utah After Weeks of Stagnation

Average gas prices are dropping in Utah after weeks of stagnation for the beehive state gas pumps.

According to AAA, Washington County’s average is about $3.68 per gallon which is down three cents from Friday. Iron County’s average is about $3.56 per gallon which is also cheaper compared to Friday.

Those looking for the cheapest gas in the state would have to travel to Box Elder County in the most northern part of Utah with an average of $3.48 per gallon.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/20/24

Wyoming Woman Reunites with Medical Staff Who Saved Her Life in St. George

A Wyoming Woman reunited with the medical staff at St. George Regional Hospital who saved her life in 2023 after she fell 40 feet off a cliff in Southern Utah.

Caren Connor suffered several serious injuries resulting in heavy medical treatment. Despite the injuries, Connor said she is grateful to be alive, and that she can still walk.

Our news partners at ABC4 Utah have the full story going over every detail of this reunion between patient and staff.

Reported Drug Dealer Arrested in Cedar City After Investigation

A 20-year-old Cedar City man was arrested earlier this month for reportedly possessing and distributing considerable amounts of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

Police searched the home of Brayden David Friedel, 20, where they found about 26 ounces of mushrooms, about a pound of marijuana, and several ounces of THC wax.

Investigators found several firearms, large amounts of cash, a weighing scale, and other bits of drug paraphernalia in the home, and it was near the bedroom of Frieden’s 4-year-old sibling.

