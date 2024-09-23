The Blues: Sometimes In So. Utah It Feels Good To Feel Bad

Ever had the Blues?

In this modern world dripping with mental illness traps like depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress, there was a time when it felt good to feel bad.

Songs like "Lonely Together," "Sad Songs," and "Sweet Misery," dotted the pop charts and music fans explored their inner sadness.

Heartbreak and betrayal owned pop and country music, but there was one "sadness" genre that ruled them all: The Blues.

Etta James, Muddy Waters, BB King and Bo Diddley (among many others) explored what has been called "a music genre and musical form that originated amongst African-Americans in the Deep South of the United States around the 1860s and encapsulates a feeling of heartbreak, sadness and grief rarely felt in other music styles."

Having "the blues" is experiencing emotions of sadness or feeling down. Although it is possible to feel blue for no apparent cause, it usually happens for a reason. People with the blues might feel unhappy or tearful, lack energy or motivation, or isolate themselves.'

According to Strathmore.org, the musical genre of blues consists of five elements:

Call-and-Response. One element of the blues traces its roots back to the fields. ...

Lyric Structure. ...

The Blues Scale. ...

Blues Chord Progression. ...

Improvisation.

Next month at Tuacahn Amphitheater, Blues fans can experience "Feeling good by feeling bad" at the Southern Utah Blues Festival.

The one-day event will feature an art show, a free screening of "Into the Fire" and of course, live music all day on the main stage.

Featured artists (all award winners) will be Dick Earl's Electric Witness, Tas Cru Band, Jimmy Carpenter Band, Jordan Mathew Young (a "Voice" finalist), Ghost Town Blues Band and Southern Avenue.

Southern Avenue is a Memphis-based blues band that is a 2024 Band of the Year Nominee and a Grammy Nominee for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

The Blues festival is Oct. 26.

Southern Utah Blues Festival

