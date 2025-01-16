The Flag Flap Dividing Utah and The Country

I'm big on tradition.

Baseball's Opening Day. Pajamas from grandma on Christmas Eve. Potluck Thanksgiving meals. Parades on the Fourth of July.

But sometimes we just need to let go.

Our country, as well as the state of Utah, is smack dab in the middle of a "Tradition vs. A New Tomorrow" battle.

You see, tradition has always dictated that after a former President of our country passes away, American flags fly at half-staff for 30 days.

Well, former Commander-in-Chief Jimmy Carter, who was President of the country in the late1970s, passed away Dec. 29.

If the country is to follow tradition, that would mean flags would stay at half-staff until the end of this month.

I don't know if you've heard, but there's kind of a big event happening Monday -- the inauguration of Donald J. Trump.

Traditionalists and those on the left side of the aisle want the flags to remain at half-staff to honor Carter, in spite of the inauguration.

Trump supporters and most people on the right side of the aisle think the flag should fly at Full Staff on Inauguration day.

In fact, conservative governors across America have set aside tradition and ordered the flags fly at Full Staff next Monday.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson made this Tweet earlier this week: "On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump. The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter."

Governor Spencer Cox followed Johnson's lead, as well as that of Texas Governor Greg Abbot, and has ordered U.S. and Utah flags on state buildings to be raised Monday when Trump is inaugurated.

Democrats are livid, with one commenter saying "America will remember this when Trump passes and keep the flags at full staff."

Another commenter said, "Zero respect for our country, traditions, and former leaders."

However, dozens of others lauded the decision by Johnson, Abbott and Cox, with one person writing: "Very appropriate Speaker Johnson for President Trump. ... A sign of respect to him and closure towards moving to a new era. And yet still honoring President Jimmy Carter’s life work as they go back to half-staff on the 21st."

Gov. Cox will be in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration Monday.

Let's face it, the country has been through a lot the past four years. So tradition has its place in our lives, but on this one, I say let's celebrate the new beginnings of hope and prosperity.

Raise those flags high for Donald J. Trump.

