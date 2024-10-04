The Future Is Now At Career Tech High

Career Tech High School is thriving.

The new vocational-centered school is located off SR7's Exit 3 (at the intersection of River Road and White Dome Dr., approximately one block north of Exit 3 on the Southern Parkway).

Unlike other "traditional" high schools, Career Tech is for kids who maybe don't fit into the regular teenager mold.

We always say, "Find your why at Career Tech High," said CTHS principal Chris Homer, during his recent appearance on the Andy Griffin Show.

The school's main purpose is to prepare its students for real-world jobs and vocations, plus also help ease overcrowding in other local high schools.

The school features former highly-successful Hurricane football Chris Homer as its principal. The school will teach the basics of education like language arts, mathematics, science and history, but will also focus on "career pathways."

Students choose pathways from the following areas:

Business, Finance, Entrepreneurship Construction and Architecture Culinary Arts, Tourism and Hospitality Engineering, Technology and Robotics Early Childhood Ed and Teaching as a Profession Graphic Design and Digital Media Health Sciences Information Technology and Cyber Security

Homer said they've had to deny applications to dozens of students because some of the pathways are completely full.

The school does not offer traditional high school extra-curricular activities (like band, sports, debate, drama, etc.).

Instead, the focus is on getting students ready for their futures, whether it be at tech colleges, universities or jobs.

Career Tech High School does not have attendance boundaries. Any student who resides in Washington County may apply.

Students will be able to apply to CTHS using an online Google Form. Links to the online application form can be found by clicking on the red presentation schedule box on the CTHS home page (after Oct. 21).

Washington County School District students will receive application information and procedures through their schools during the fall of 2024.

The application window will open in Oct. 21 and remain open until Dec. 20, 2024.

"Our mission at Career Tech High School is to empower students with knowledge, skills, and values that advance their education, accelerate their careers, and enhance their lives," Homer said.

Contact info: Principal Chris Homer -- chris.homer@washk12.org

Assistant principal Brad Bench -- brad.bench@washk12.org

CTHS wesbite

