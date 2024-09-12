The Red Sun Explained! Why Southern Utah’s Air is Rough This Week

Residents of Southern Utah looked to the sky Wednesday where a red sun burned through a smoky haze permeating throughout the region, but many are wondering what it means, and why it’s happening.

Thanks to our news partners at ABC4 Utah, we have a little more information on the situation. Essentially, three major wildfires from California and an ill-timed wind are the cause of the poor air quality in Utah.

In an article written by Derick Fox and Alana Brophy from ABC 4 Utah, the two explain how this strange occurrence game to be.

The article stated, “Utah’s air has reached “moderate” levels, which could cause problems for those with existing heart issues or any respiratory ailments, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. However, IQAir, an air-quality moderating service, reports Salt Lake City has the fifth worst air in the world and is unhealthy for sensitive groups as of Wednesday afternoon.”

The article then goes on to explain how the wind and the California wildfires created such an unfortunate combination.

The article stated, “Ahead of an incoming cold front, Utah has a strong southwesterly wind blowing throughout the state. ABC4’s 4Warn Weather Team said these winds are about 25 miles per hour with gusts reaching as high as 45 miles per hour. This strong southwestern flow is dragging dense wildfire smoke from wildfires in southern California into the state. KTLA, ABC4’s sister station in southern California, reports the Golden State is ablaze with three major wildfires.”

These wildfires include the San Bernardino Fire (35,000 acres), the Bridge Fire (48,000 acres), and the Airport Fire (22,000 acres). As for when the smoke will clear out of Utah, it appears the weekend will be much better compared to Wednesday.

The article stated, “Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy said it can be a little hard to predict when exactly Utah’s smoke will clear out, but you can expect it to stick around at least for the next few days. Utahns can expect the smoke to start decreasing with cleaner air coming in heading into Friday.”

You can read more by checking out the full article from ABC4 Utah.