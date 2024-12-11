The Tallest Building In So. Utah? Rest Of State?

Just completed in October, Utah has a new tallest building -- the Astra Tower in Salt Lake City.

The 41-story apartment building (it also has shops, etc. on the ground floor) measures 451 feet high, eclipsing the previous tallest building in Utah, the Wells Fargo Center, which is 422-feet tall.

The LDS Church Office Building held the title of Utah's tallest building for decades at 420 feet, but Wells Fargo took the title in 1998.

The City Creek Tower (395 feet) and the 111 South Main Tower (387 feet) come in fourth and fifth in the state.

As far as St. George goes, the new Human Performance Center on the Utah Tech campus is the tallest building in Washington County, Though no official height is listed, it is around 200 feet tall.

The St. George LDS Temple was the tallest building in Washington County for 150-plus years at 175 feet.

For those wondering about it, the currently under-renovation Salt Lake Temple is a bit taller than St. George, measuring at 210 feet.

While the new Astra Tower and even the HPC in St. George seem tall, they pale in comparison with some of the world's tallest buildings.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai is 2,717 feet and has 163 floors. In the United States, One World Trade Center towers at 1,792 feet and sits adjacent to the Twin Towers Memorial. It was built in 2014. It is the tallest building in North America and the seventh tallest in the world.

As tall as these buildings are, we have something more impressive in Utah. Our mountains dwarf even the tallest of buildings.

King's Peak in the Uinta Mountains is an awe-inspiring 13,528 feet tall, while in Southern Utah, Pine Mountain (or Pine Valley Mountain) is 6,550 feet.

Get our free mobile app