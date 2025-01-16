The 2025 Utah Legislation is scheduled to begin on January 21, and some of the hottest topics are already being discussed ahead of the proceedings.

Some of the usual topics will be covered during the session, such as water conservation, energy, affordable housing, and homelessness; However, there will be new topics expected to turn heads.

One such topic are the concerns over immigration policy with President Elect Trump taking office just a day before session begins.

Just how much support will Utah give in deporting illegal immigrants, and how many will be affected by the decision? Expect to hear more of this during the legislative session.

Another topic that may show up has to do with certain programs available at Utah’s universities. University leaders are reportedly being pressured to shut down some of the lower-performing programs, but that’s not a confirmed fact.

Lastly, there could be some changes related to mail-in ballots during election season. What the changes could be remains to be seen, but one possible change includes removing election oversight from the Lieutenant Governor’s responsibilities.

We’ll provide details on the legislation once it begins on January 21. For now, here’s another news story we published earlier this week.

St. George to Offer Several Free Amenities on Heritage Day

The City of St. George with confetti and a happy birthday sign in the foregoround. Image made in Canva. loading...

The City of St. George will celebrate its 163rd birthday on January 25 under the name of Heritage Day.

Residents can expect several free amenities as part of the celebration.

These include:

Free admission to the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center

Free admission to the St. George Recreation Center

Free admission to the St. George Art Museum

Free rides on SunTran buses on all of January 25

Free rides on the Thunder Junction Train and St. George Carousel

City staff will also be at the Social Hall from noon to 2 p.m. on January 25 to serve free root bear floats and other refreshments.

The St. George City website said, “Mayor Randall and the St. George City Council invite you to join them on Saturday, January 25th, 2025 as they commemorate Heritage Day — observing the city’s 163rd birthday! Free root beer floats and other treats will be distributed at the Social Hall (212 N Main Street) from noon until 2 p.m. "

The City of St. George was officially established in January of 1862 during the Civil War. The Southern Utah city now has more than 100,000 residents and an almost unhealthy obsession with Trader Joe’s despite not having one.

Happy birthday to the City of St. George, and here’s to 163 more years of no Trader Joe’s.