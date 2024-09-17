These Things Make Utah One of The Happiest States

Living in Utah may be responsible for making you a happy person.

That's according to a recent study by WalletHub, which looked at the happiest states in the country.

The study was based on a number of metrics such as depression and unemployment rates, as well as income growth and the feeling of being productive.

Utah was rated as the fourth happiest state in the country, and received first place ratings in the categories of work environment and community and environment (volunteerism, good weather, low divorce rate).

Hawaii was rated as the happiest state, according to the finance website, despite finishing last in the nation in getting adequate sleep. Hawaii had the highest "life satisfaction" rate and lowest depression rate.

Maryland was the No. 2 happiest state and surprisingly New Jersey placed third.

The least happy states: West Virginia was 48th, Arkansas was 49th and the least happy state of all was Louisiana (maybe it's the alligators).

Maybe next year Utah can pass Maryland and New Jersey (I don't know if anyone can catch Hawaii. I mean, have you been there?!?!).

To help, here are 11 surefire ways to make yourself happier.

Sing a happy song -- A religious song (Sunshine On My Soul Today) or a secular song (Don' Worry, be Happy) will change your mood almost instantly. Spend time with uplifting people -- might be family or friends or even happy strangers, but happiness is definitely infectious. Meditate -- Clear your brain, forget the world and go to the happy place inside your imagination. Practice smiling -- Find a mirror and literally practice putting on your best smile. Once you do it, you'll start to feel it. Make a gratitude list -- It's easy to wallow i9n what we don't have. Instead, focus 0on what you do have and write it down. Serve someone else -- Study after study has shown that losing yourself in the service of others lifts your spirits. Sleep more -- Not all day, but just make sure you're getting enough sleep -- seven hours a night at least -- and you will find the blues gone before you know it. Work out -- OK, running or doing jumping jacks sound horrible. So find an exercise you do like (pickleball, basketball, softball, cycling) and go for it. Cut down your commute -- Driving a long way to work sucks and eats up your free time. So move closer to work -- or better yet, work from home if you can. Visit the great outdoors -- You don't have to go to a National Park or monument, just go outside and enjoy some fresh air. Check off items on your list -- Make a list of easy things to do (make your bed, answer emails, etc.) and then check them off when you do them. The X mark when you accomplish something provides a tremendous endorphin rush.

Happiness is a state of mind and these easy tricks can help you get there faster.

