This Is The Place! Woof, Utah Is Extremely Dog-Friendly
Utah is a great place to have a dog.
In a recent study by Ourfitpets.com, the Beehive State came in No. 7 out of the 50 states among best states to be a dog owner.
Ourfitpets used a number of key metrics to determine whether a state is pet-friendly or not. Metrics that were considered included access to parks and nature, dog-friendly rentals, access to veterinarians, the number of dog sitters, and the state’s crime rates.
Each state received a score based on how dog-friendly they were considered. These scores were then tallied to create a leader board.
Utah received high marks for access to parks and nature, dog-friendly rentals and dog-walking safety. Our state didn't do as well in availability of veterinarians and availability of dog-sitters, but the overall score of 30.22 was high enough to earn Utah a spot at No. 7 in the nation.
Vermont, Colorado and Wyoming, three very snowy states, took the top three spots with point totals of 39.04, 37.98 and 37.59, respectively.
Also in the top 10: Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho Maine and Arizona.
Delaware and Louisiana were rated the worst states for dogs.
Here's the full list:
|Rank
|State
|Nature
|Dog-Friendly Rentals
|Veterinarian
|Dog Sitters
|Dog Walking Safety
|Total
|1
|Vermont
|7.20
|4.51
|10.00
|9.40
|7.93
|39.04
|2
|Colorado
|8.40
|8.18
|6.44
|10.00
|4.95
|37.98
|3
|Wyoming
|9.80
|5.01
|5.58
|10.00
|7.20
|37.59
|4
|Oregon
|8.00
|5.10
|5.85
|10.00
|6.52
|35.47
|5
|Washington
|7.80
|5.72
|4.25
|10.00
|6.49
|34.27
|6
|Montana
|9.60
|4.69
|8.04
|4.75
|4.39
|31.47
|7
|Utah
|8.80
|6.82
|2.61
|5.10
|6.89
|30.22
|8
|Idaho
|9.40
|6.12
|4.16
|2.96
|7.10
|29.74
|9
|Maine
|6.00
|4.21
|6.00
|4.47
|8.70
|29.38
|10
|Arizona
|8.40
|9.48
|3.28
|3.85
|4.21
|29.22
|11
|Wisconsin
|4.80
|3.95
|5.09
|7.76
|6.14
|27.74
|12
|Minnesota
|7.40
|5.72
|4.75
|3.03
|6.69
|27.58
|13
|New Hampshire
|6.40
|3.05
|6.62
|3.23
|8.25
|27.55
|14
|South Dakota
|8.20
|6.27
|6.13
|2.13
|4.02
|26.75
|15
|Nevada
|9.20
|6.90
|2.82
|3.00
|4.51
|26.43
|16
|Hawaii
|7.00
|2.30
|3.02
|6.81
|6.97
|26.10
|17
|North Carolina
|4.20
|9.58
|4.22
|3.09
|5.00
|26.09
|18
|North Dakota
|7.60
|5.06
|5.83
|0.93
|6.07
|25.49
|19
|Alaska
|10.00
|3.92
|4.85
|6.47
|0.00
|25.24
|20
|Nebraska
|5.60
|5.79
|5.67
|1.36
|6.01
|24.43
|21
|New York
|5.00
|6.27
|2.96
|3.97
|5.66
|23.86
|22
|Florida
|5.40
|5.76
|3.55
|3.05
|5.42
|23.18
|23
|California
|6.80
|3.21
|3.13
|5.14
|4.72
|23.00
|24
|New Mexico
|9.00
|4.57
|3.89
|4.54
|0.71
|22.71
|25
|Virginia
|2.40
|4.49
|4.86
|3.32
|7.51
|22.58
|26
|Tennessee
|5.00
|9.20
|3.47
|2.92
|1.97
|22.57
|27
|Georgia
|1.60
|10.00
|3.29
|2.35
|5.22
|22.46
|28
|Iowa
|4.40
|4.93
|5.91
|0.81
|6.38
|22.43
|29
|Kansas
|3.40
|7.79
|4.51
|1.22
|4.93
|21.86
|30
|Missouri
|3.60
|8.61
|4.11
|1.56
|3.52
|21.41
|31
|Mississippi
|2.60
|8.62
|3.06
|0.44
|6.52
|21.25
|32
|Oklahoma
|3.80
|8.61
|3.20
|0.98
|4.53
|21.11
|33
|Alabama
|3.00
|9.08
|3.68
|0.73
|4.59
|21.07
|34
|Indiana
|0.60
|9.57
|3.82
|1.03
|5.73
|20.74
|35
|West Virginia
|6.60
|3.13
|2.72
|2.09
|5.75
|20.30
|36
|Kentucky
|1.20
|6.79
|4.29
|0.88
|6.91
|20.08
|37
|Massachusetts
|2.00
|2.98
|4.39
|4.14
|6.31
|19.82
|38
|South Carolina
|0.40
|8.14
|4.10
|2.73
|3.67
|19.03
|39
|Pennsylvania
|4.00
|3.92
|3.35
|2.08
|5.35
|18.70
|40
|Ohio
|0.20
|6.20
|4.56
|1.24
|6.31
|18.52
|41
|Arkansas
|5.80
|7.13
|2.56
|0.89
|1.98
|18.35
|42
|Connecticut
|1.40
|2.60
|4.12
|2.04
|7.83
|17.99
|43
|Texas
|2.80
|4.16
|2.95
|3.10
|4.67
|17.68
|44
|Michigan
|4.60
|3.53
|3.66
|1.56
|4.29
|17.65
|45
|Rhode Island
|1.00
|2.09
|3.68
|3.44
|7.25
|17.46
|46
|Maryland
|0.80
|4.40
|4.56
|2.23
|5.23
|17.22
|47
|Illinois
|1.80
|5.19
|3.25
|2.03
|4.92
|17.19
|48
|New Jersey
|2.20
|2.76
|3.08
|1.27
|7.67
|16.98
|49
|Delaware
|3.20
|2.98
|4.18
|1.64
|4.85
|16.85
|50
|Louisiana
|6.20
|2.56
|3.28
|1.19
|2.37
|15.60
While Utah ranked very well in states that are dog-friendly, the Beehive State finished just 17th among the states in another study by ourfitpets.com, one that rated states that were the most dog-loving.
The analysis took several categories into account, including certain online dog-related searches, how many residents own a dog, the number of dog parks, and the amount of dog-friendly rentals in the state.
The study found just over 36-percent of Utahns own a dog. In case you were wondering, neighbor Colorado was rated number one on that list.
