An old John Denver song says that some days are diamonds and some days are stones.

Maybe John is right, but perhaps we should strive to make them all diamonds.

A university study in Italy says it has a guaranteed way to make your day go well.

Researchers at the University of Pisa in Italy found that if you pet your dog one last time before racing out the door, it will reduce anxiety for your pet and you.

They found that petting your dog for five minutes in the morning lowers the stress hormone cortisol and increases oxytocin -- that's the feel good hormone -- and that's a win-win for all.

Petting your dog (or cat) can also release endorphins, promote relaxation and boost your mood by releasing serotonin and dopamine.

According to Johns Hopkins University, "an astonishing 84 percent of post-traumatic stress disorder patients paired with a service dog reported a significant reduction in symptoms, and 40 percent were able to decrease their medications."

"Look, pets aren't for everyone," said one Southern Utah physician. "We see all kinds of allergies and pets are a lot of responsibility, but the benefits are clear for those who do have pets. I have patients who quite literally believe they can't live without them."

Dr. Jeremy Barron, from Johns Hopkins, said owning a pet offers a wide array of benefits like:

Reducing stress -- Research has shown that simply petting a dog lowers the stress hormone cortisol , while the social interaction between people and their dogs actually increases levels of the feel-good hormone oxytocin (the same hormone that bonds mothers to babies). Lowering blood pressure -- The cortisol-lowering and oxytocin-boosting benefits of petting also help keep your blood pressure at bay. “Petting and holding an animal allows you to appreciate the beauty of nature,” explains Barron. “It’s relaxing and transcendental.” Increasing physical activity -- How many people are willing to go outside at the crack of dawn and exercise in the rain or snow? Dog owners often have no choice—they have to walk their pet, thus providing them with an excuse-proof daily dose of exercise. Boosting heart health -- The American Heart Association released a research report endorsing dog ownership as a way of warding off many cardiovascular diseases Easing loneliness and depression -- A 2011 study found that pet owners had better self-esteem. Another study determined that pets provided greater social support than humans in mitigating depression. “Caring for a pet provides a sense of purpose to the owner,” says Barron. Plus, pets are a good social catalyst for meeting people who share your animal interests.

