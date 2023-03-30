Three St. George Women Honored For Their Contributions
The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce (SGACC) honored its 2023 Element Award Honorees at a luncheon ceremony Wednesday.
It was the capstone event of Women's History Month, a month dedicated to celebrating business, political and community achievements of women.
The Element Awards honors women who are driving significant economic contributions in the Washington County Area. These women are in their element, doing what they do best - breaking down barriers. They have exhibited significant leadership and have demonstrated courage in the face of adversity.
The following women were recognized as 2023 Element Award Honorees: Camden Caifa, Southwest Forensic Nursing and Healthcare; Nicholle Felshaw, Washington County Administrator; and Yolanda Farr, Owner, Southern Utah Bargain Bin.
The SGACC also took the effort to honor local realtor Nicole Briggs, who has been a Mentor, Coach, Influencer and Top Producing Realtor for over 16 years in both Northern and Southern Utah.
Nicole is currently the Team Lead of Team Surge, Brokered by eXp Realty. Additionally, Nicole is the Creator of the Facebook Group Real Estate Talk For Women, an incredible community of women in the industry with over 53,000 members, which she has built in a little over 2.5 years.
One of Nicole’s passions is sharing her knowledge and skill sets with other Women in real estate across multiple platforms.
According to Briggs, one thing rings true is to “Show Up” in your business and in your life, without compromising on time with your family or the people you love the most. She believes “You can have it all, all you have to do is Show Up.”