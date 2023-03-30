Three St. George Women Honored For Their Contributions

Nicole is currently the Team Lead of Team Surge, Brokered by eXp Realty. Additionally, Nicole is the Creator of the Facebook Group Real Estate Talk For Women, an incredible community of women in the industry with over 53,000 members, which she has built in a little over 2.5 years.

One of Nicole’s passions is sharing her knowledge and skill sets with other Women in real estate across multiple platforms.

According to Briggs, one thing rings true is to “Show Up” in your business and in your life, without compromising on time with your family or the people you love the most. She believes “You can have it all, all you have to do is Show Up.”