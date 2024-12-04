True confession: I've always been a big John Denver fan.

OK, maybe I'm not the only one as he's been called "among the most beloved entertainers of his era", but there was a time in my teenage years when admitting to liking Denver, Barry Manilow or the Carpenters, was a one-way ticket to bullying and derision.

But I stood my ground against the mocking and made sure I had plenty of John Denver in my life. Most everyone knows "Take Me Home, Country Roads," or "Rocky Mountain High," but I also gained a great love for some of his lesser known songs like "Follow Me" and "Some Days Are Diamonds."

Sadly we lost John Denver way back in 1997 when he crashed his homemade Rutan Long-EZ airplane into the Pacific Ocean off California's coast.

But his music lives on.

Next Tuesday, the Electric Theater will come alive for the holidays with beloved songs from one of the most popular artists of all time, when Ted Vigil brings his acclaimed “John Denver Christmas” tribute to St. George.

Part of the Winter Concert Series presented by the City of St. George, the event will be free to the public.

Vigil will be making the stop in southern Utah during his cross-country schedule of holiday performances, which will see him delighting audiences from Maine to Arizona, Pennsylvania to Washington.

A singer, songwriter and tribute artist, Vigil was born in Seattle, WA and raised in the Olympia area. He has been performing since the age of ten in symphonic, concert, and jazz bands, and honing his skill as a drummer and vocalist.

With a setlist that includes such fan favorites as “Rocky Mountain High” and “Annie’s Song,” as well as holiday tunes, Vigil’s family-friendly performance is sure to please young and old attendees alike.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle Street, St. George. While admission is free, donations to The Electric Theater are greatly appreciated. For more information, visit this website.

Established in 2022, the Winter Concert Series typically occurs on the second Monday of each month, with some exceptions, from October through January. The Winter Concert Series follows Concert in the Park, a six-show series that runs April through September at Vernon Worthen Park.

Oh and by the way, Ted even looks a bit like John Denver.

