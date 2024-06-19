Timeline: Double-Murder In Southern Utah

Here's a timeline summary of what happened in Washington County concerning the murder of two citizens of Washington City on Jun. 18.

7 p.m. -- Washington County dispatch received a call about shots fired in the Indian Knolls area off of Washington Dam Road.

7:05 p.m. -- Washington City police officers arrive at the scene and find the front door open

7:06 -- Upon entry to the residence at 1039 Chinook Drive, officers find two deceased or nearly deceased persons and begin administering first aid. Moments later, officers declare the victims deceased.

7:10 -- Within minutes, officers sent out an attempt to locate order for a "person of interest," identified as 28-year-old Collin Troy Bailey, a man attempting to transition to a woman who prefers the name "Mia"

3:45 a.m. (approximately) -- Unable to locate Bailey, St. George and Washington City receive a tip that the suspect may be in the Fort Pierce/Bloomington Hills area.

3:48 a.m. -- Police issue an alert and a shelter-in-place order after a report that Bailey was seen in the area of Quarry Ridge & River Road. Police warn that the suspect is likely armed and dangerous.

9:15 a.m. (approximately) -- Bailey is located and surrounded by police near the intersection of 1450 S. and 3000 E. by Mall Drive. Bailey is reportedly threatening self-harm and a police negotiator is brought in.

10:16 a.m. -- After an hour of negotiation, Bailey surrenders and is taken into custody without violent incident in a weed-filed lot less than a block from Mall Drive.

Within an hour of the arrest, Bailey is taken to Washington City to be questioned by authorities.

As of 2 p.m. on Jun. 19, Bailey has not yet officially been booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

attachment-murder loading...

Get our free mobile app

ALERT: Suspect Apprehended After Double Homicide in Washington City

Photo Credit: Washington City Police Department/Canva Photo Credit: Washington City Police Department/Canva loading...

Update 10:19 a.m.:

Southern Utah police have arrested Mia Bailey in connection to the double homicide that occurred on June 18 in Washington City. Police were able to surround Bailey at 1450 S. and 3000 E. by Mall Drive. The negotiations of surrender took about an hour until Bailey was apprehended. We'll have more information in the coming days, but the rest of this article contains a summary of what we know so far. Thank you to the authorities around Southern Utah for protecting residents from harm.

Original Story:

A suspect is still at large after a double homicide in Washington City on June 18. Police have identified the suspect at one Collin Bailey is who is transitioning into a woman. They usually go by Mia Bailey. A press release from Lt. Kory Klutz of the Washington City Police Department confirmed some of the details behind the crime.

Klutz said, “On 6/18/2024, at approximately 7:00 PM, Washington City Police were informed of a shots fired incident at 1039 E Chinook Dr in Washington City by the consolidated dispatch center. Washington City Police Officers arrived on scene and entered the residence through the front door. Upon entry into the home, two deceased adults (one female and one male) were located inside from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers on scene attempted life saving efforts on the two victims but efforts were unsuccessful. Upon searching the home further, no other victims and no suspects were located. From the initial investigation, it was apparent a double homicide had occurred.”

Klutz then described the suspect and the vehicle they were last seen driving at the scene of the crime.

Klutz said, “At this time, a single suspect has been identified as Collin Troy Bailey. Collin is a transgender male transitioning to a female and currently goes by the name of Mia Bailey. Further described as a white, 5’10” tall, 130 pounds and brown hair. However, Mia wears wigs and is known to change hairstyle frequently. Mia was seen leaving the area in a yellow 2014 Kia Sol with Utah License Plate U069GF.”

Authorities from both the WCPD and St. George Police Department have advised residents to not approach Bailey as they’re believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bailey should call 911 or contact the WCPD at 435-986-1515.

Please bookmark this article as we’ll continue to update it with the latest information as police continue their investigation.