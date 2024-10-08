Toxic Algae Detected in Utah as Hunting Season Begins

24 bodies of water in Utah have been placed under warning due to harmful algal blooms being detected as hunting season begins across many areas in the state.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources made the announcement after checking for the algae on September 27 as the season changes.

Our news partners at ABC4 Utah provided more information through an article written by Ryan Bittan.

Bittan said, “These blooms form when ‘naturally occurring cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, multiply to high densities and form visible water discoloration, scum and mats,’ a press release from the DWR states. ‘Harmful algal blooms can look like pea soup, spilled paint, grass clippings or water that has a green or blue-green hue.’”

If a person makes physical contact with the algae, it can affect the liver, nerve, and skin tissue.

Bittan said, “If you are hunting, be sure to clean waterfowl and fish well with fresh water, and discard all guts. Additionally, hunters should be sure to keep their dogs away, as the toxins have proven fatal for pets in the past, according to the DWR.”

Bittan also lists some the ways your pet could expose yourself to the algae including skin contact with the algae as well as the water contaminated with cyanobacteria or toxins.

If your pet swallows the water or licks their fur after getting out of the contaminated body of water, they could potentially die.

Please seek immediate care for your pet if they make contact with the toxic algal blooms.

Bittan said, “The DWR will reportedly post signs in some of its waterfowl management areas to help warn hunters. You can also report suspected harmful algal blooms by calling the Division of Water Quality at 801-536-4123.”