A woman was struck and killed by a semi-truck early Friday morning on I-15 near milepost 12 in Washington, Utah.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 6 a.m.

The woman was walking in the roadway, and it's unclear why. No vehicles were found nearby.

Southbound lanes are closed, with traffic diverted at Exit 12.

A secondary crash occurred on the northbound side around 6:50 a.m. when drivers attempted to turn around in the median. Three vehicles were involved; one person suffered minor injuries.

The woman's name has not been released at this time.

Walking On The Freeway

It is illegal to walk on freeways in Utah. Utah law prohibits pedestrians from walking on or along freeways or any no-access highway. This is due to the high speeds of vehicles and the increased risk of accidents.

One retired Utah Highway Patrol officer said there is a little wiggle room for exceptions, but not much.

He said most UHP troopers will not give out a ticket if there is a disabled car involved and using communication devices have not been successful.

However, he also said he HIGHLY recommends exhausting all other possibilities (phone, text, radio, even hitching a ride) before endeavoring to walk on the freeway.

"These roads are built for cars and trucks to go very fast and pedestrians have no place here," he said. "The risk is too great."

In some emergency situations, such as a vehicle breakdown, a pedestrian might be allowed to walk on the shoulder of a freeway to reach the nearest exit or emergency phone.

However, even in these situations, it's generally recommended to stay with the vehicle if possible and call for assistance.

