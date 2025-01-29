Transgender Dorm Bill Passes the 2025 Utah Legislature

Utah lawmakers have passed a bill that would mandate sex-designated dorms and prevent transgender students from using dorms aligned with their preferred gender.

Our news partners at ABC4 Utah covered this new development from the Utah legislature through an article written by Matthew Drachman.

Drachman wrote, “Passing decisively in a party-line 59-13-3 vote, H.B. 269 — titled ‘Privacy Protections in Sex-designated Areas’ — has begun to move through the legislature as its consideration has spawned fierce debate around transgender rights within the general session.”

Supporters of the bill said it balances interests between those wanting privacy while in student housing and provides a gender-neutral option for those who are transgender.

On the other side of the argument, those opposed to the bill said it unfairly targets transgender students.

Drachman wrote, “After the debate on the bill ended, Rep. Stephanie Gricius (R – District 50) — the sponsor of H.B. 269 — offered a last note of encouragement to lawmakers, saying no one deserves to be harassed, ‘trans or otherwise.’”

House Democrats commented on the passing of the bill through a statement.

The statement said, “We are heartbroken that yet another bill targeting our trans community has passed out of the House floor, despite unanimous opposition from our caucus. The bill debated today prohibits trans students from living in sex-designated dormitories that align with their gender identity at Utah’s public colleges and universities. We stand firmly against legislation rooted in fear and harmful rhetoric.”

The bill will need to make its rounds through the Utah Senate and through the House once again before making it to the governor’s desk. This is yet another development from the 2025 session of the Utah legislature which will continue until March 7.