Transgender Youth Bills To Face Hearings in Utah Legislature

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Utah Legislature is beginning hearings on bills targeting several controversial transgender youth-related issues. The Senate's Health and Human Services Committee is set to discuss a bill that would block gender-affirming youth surgeries and deny hormone treatment to those under 18. Another bill coming before the committee would ban name or gender changes on Utah birth certificates for anyone under 18. A third bill set for discussion today would keep students from using names or gender designations other than those on their birth certificates unless they have their parent's permission. Equality Utah has said it plans to fight all three bills.

The Biggest Box-Office Hits in History (Worldwide) These are the highest grossing films in the history of cinema.