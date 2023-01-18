(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson is offering the priorities of the Republican majority as the new session of the Utah Legislature gets underway. Wilson is telling lawmakers that he wanted more action to help preserve and restore the Great Salt Lake and encourage water conservation around the state. Wilson said "historic" tax cuts would be announced and passed, and promised action on creating more affordable housing for Utahns. He supports raises for Utah teachers, but only if they are tied to a voucher program that encourages more school choice. And he promised additional action to outlaw abortion in Utah, citing the need to act while a state trigger law on abortion remains under consideration by the state Supreme Court.

