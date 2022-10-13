Trump Weighs In On Lee’s Request For Romney Endorsement
(Palm Beach, FL) -- Former President Donald Trump is weighing in on Senator Mike Lee's request for an endorsement from a fellow Utahn. The Republican senator went on Fox News on Tuesday and asked Senator Mitt Romney to give his endorsement to Lee's re-election campaign. Romney has refused to do so because he says he would have to choose between Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin, who he also considers a friend. Trump issued a statement yesterday say