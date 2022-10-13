Trump Weighs In On Lee’s Request For Romney Endorsement

Trump Weighs In On Lee&#8217;s Request For Romney Endorsement

White House

(Palm Beach, FL)  --  Former President Donald Trump is weighing in on Senator Mike Lee's request for an endorsement from a fellow Utahn.  The Republican senator went on Fox News on Tuesday and asked Senator Mitt Romney to give his endorsement to Lee's re-election campaign.  Romney has refused to do so because he says he would have to choose between Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin, who he also considers a friend.  Trump issued a statement yesterday say

Filed Under: donald trump, Evan McMullin, mike lee
Categories: kdxu news
