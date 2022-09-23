Poll: Lee, McMullin Separated By Just Two Points In Senate Race

(Salt Lake City, UT)  --  The U.S. Senate race between Republican Mike Lee and independent Evan McMullin might be a little more competitive than originally thought.  A new Desert News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows that Senator Lee only has a two-point lead over McMullin among Utah voters.  Sixteen-percent of the 815 people asked said they were undecided, and another 13-percent are supporting other candidates.  A recent Utah Debate Commission poll gave Lee an 11-point edge over McMullin.

