Poll: Lee, McMullin Separated By Just Two Points In Senate Race

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The U.S. Senate race between Republican Mike Lee and independent Evan McMullin might be a little more competitive than originally thought. A new Desert News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows that Senator Lee only has a two-point lead over McMullin among Utah voters. Sixteen-percent of the 815 people asked said they were undecided, and another 13-percent are supporting other candidates. A recent Utah Debate Commission poll gave Lee an 11-point edge over McMullin.