Tuacahn Amphitheater Reveals 2027 Season Shows

Tuacahn Reveals 2027 Broadway Season With Disney’s “Hercules,” “Hairspray” and More

Tuacahn Center for the Arts has unveiled its 2027 Broadway season, bringing three large-scale musicals to the outdoor Amphitheater and two productions to the intimate Hafen Theatre in Ivins.

The new lineup includes Disney’s “Hercules,” “The Prince of Egypt” and “Hairspray” under the red rocks, along with “The Play That Goes Wrong” and “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” indoors.

Disney’s “Hercules” — May 14-Oct. 23

Disney’s animated adventure heads to the Tuacahn stage with music from Alan Menken and David Zippel. Hercules grows up among mortals before discovering he is the son of Zeus and setting out to prove himself a true hero. Along the way are Meg, Phil, the Muses and the scheming Hades, with familiar songs including “Go the Distance,” “Zero to Hero” and “I Won’t Say I’m in Love.” Tuacahn’s massive outdoor setting should provide plenty of room for the gods, monsters and spectacle of ancient Greece.

“The Prince of Egypt” — April 30-Oct. 22

Tuacahn will also return to ancient Egypt with the stage adaptation of the DreamWorks film. The musical follows Moses and Ramses, raised as brothers before Moses discovers his Hebrew heritage and ultimately confronts the pharaoh in a fight for his people’s freedom. The Stephen Schwartz score includes the Academy Award-winning “When You Believe.” Tuacahn previously presented “The Prince of Egypt” in 2018, when the musical was still in its developmental years.

“Hairspray” — July 10-Oct. 21

Set in 1962 Baltimore, “Hairspray” follows teenager Tracy Turnblad as she chases her dream of dancing on “The Corny Collins Show.” Her sudden fame gives Tracy an opportunity to challenge segregation and push for change. The upbeat production features songs including “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” combining comedy and high-energy dancing with a story about inclusion and standing up for what is right.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” — Jan. 29-March 12

Inside the Hafen Theatre, 2027 begins with a very different kind of show. “The Play That Goes Wrong” follows an amateur theater company attempting to perform a 1920s murder mystery while seemingly everything falls apart — literally. Sets collapse, props disappear, actors miss cues and the cast stubbornly attempts to finish the performance despite increasingly ridiculous disasters.

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” — Nov. 19-Dec. 22

The Hafen Theatre will close out the year with some Christmas rock ’n’ roll. “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” imagines Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins reuniting at Sun Records during the holiday season. The show mixes the personalities and music of the four rock legends with Christmas favorites for a high-energy holiday production.

More Than Three Decades in the Red Rocks

Tuacahn’s roots go back to 1991, when the idea of creating an outdoor theatrical destination in Padre Canyon began taking shape. The complex was completed in 1995, with the original musical “Utah!” serving as its signature production in the early years. Tuacahn later shifted heavily toward Broadway musicals, beginning a new era in 1999 with productions including “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”

Photo by: Tuacahn Amphitheater Photo by: Tuacahn Amphitheater

Today, Tuacahn features a roughly 2,500-seat outdoor Amphitheater surrounded by towering red-rock cliffs and the 428-seat indoor Hafen Theatre. Over the years, productions have become known for using the natural canyon along with pyrotechnics, water effects, live animals and massive scenery to create shows that would be difficult to duplicate in a traditional theater.

The 2027 season continues that formula — combining some of Broadway’s biggest family titles with productions that seem tailor-made for the scale of Tuacahn’s red-rock stage.