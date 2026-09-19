Here Is Utah’s #1 Food Craving

If you asked someone outside Utah what Beehive State residents crave most, you’d probably hear the usual suspects: green Jell-O, funeral potatoes, fry sauce, or perhaps a dirty soda large enough to require its own cup holder.

Utah's Surprising Cravings: Ice Cream Takes the Lead

Turns out, Utahns are apparently a little less predictable than that.

A new nationwide food-craving study from Trimi Health found ice cream is Utah’s No. 1 food craving, based on online search activity over the past year. Researchers analyzed search volume for 21 different craving-related foods across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., looking for foods searched at unusually high rates compared with the national average.

And Utah isn’t shy about looking for something to eat.

Food Cravings Uncovered: A Closer Look at Utah

The state ranked 11th in the country for overall food-craving searches, with about 59,523 searches per 100,000 residents from August 2025 through July 2026. New York topped the list, followed by Hawaii and California.

Culinary Stereotypes: Beyond the Potluck Favorites

So apparently all those jokes about Utahns sitting around a church potluck waiting for somebody to uncover a pan of cheesy funeral potatoes may be just a little exaggerated. And green Jell-O? It didn’t even make the study’s list of 21 major cravings. Somewhere, a shredded carrot suspended in lime gelatin is taking this personally.

Ice Cream Culture: A Sweet Utah Obsession

Utah’s love of ice cream, though, probably won’t surprise anyone who has seen the lines at local shake shops, creameries and frozen-custard counters on a summer night.

National Trends: What Foods Are Irresistible?

Nationwide, pizza was the food Americans said was hardest to resist, chosen by 29% of respondents. Potato chips and other salty snacks followed at 27%, chocolate at 25% and ice cream at 21%. The study surveyed 1,011 adults in August in addition to analyzing a year’s worth of search data.

The Extent of Food Cravings: Traveling for Taste

The survey also found Americans will go to surprising lengths to satisfy a craving. About 36% said they have driven at least 30 minutes out of their way for a specific food, while 27% said they have actually traveled to another city or state.

Conclusion: Utah’s True Culinary Identity

So Utah’s culinary reputation may still belong to fry sauce, funeral potatoes and that suspiciously fluorescent bowl of Jell-O at the family reunion.

But when the craving really hits?

Apparently, we’re screaming for ice cream.