Tragic Recovery: Missing Women Found After Watercraft Crash

Search crews have recovered the body of the second woman missing after a deadly personal watercraft crash at Sand Hollow Reservoir, bringing a three-day search in Washington County to an end.

Details of the Incident: Jet Ski Crash Overview

The Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement says crews found the second woman at about 5 p.m. Friday. The first victim was recovered Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. The women, ages 26 and 28, had been missing since Tuesday after being thrown from a Jet Ski on the reservoir. Authorities had not publicly released their names as of Friday night.

Investigation Unfolds: Alcohol Involvement and Arrests

Investigators say the women were riding with 23-year-old Antonio Omari Lewis of Henderson, Nevada, along with a dog, when the Jet Ski crashed after making a sharp turn and hitting a wave. None of the three people was wearing a life jacket, according to investigators. The dog survived and made it safely to shore.

Lewis has been arrested in connection with the crash and is accused of two counts of automobile homicide. Court records and police reports say witnesses told investigators Lewis had been drinking before operating the watercraft, and Lewis admitted consuming alcohol. He also faces several boating-related misdemeanor and infraction charges.

Personal Impact: Pregnancy and Tragic Loss



Friends told investigators one of the women was about four-and-a-half months pregnant with twins, although authorities have not publicly confirmed which victim was pregnant.

Photo by: Dale Desmond Photo by: Dale Desmond

The incident remains under investigation.

Ongoing Investigation: Questions Yet to be Answered

Several questions remain unanswered as the investigation continues. Authorities have not yet publicly identified the two women or detailed their relationship with Lewis before the crash. It is also unclear whether prosecutors could pursue any additional charges connected to the reported pregnancy, when investigators expect to release more information about the case, or when all areas of Sand Hollow Reservoir affected by the search and investigation will fully reopen to the public.

Safety Reminder: The Importance of Life Jackets and Sober Navigation

The recovery ends an extensive search involving boats, drones and multiple law-enforcement and search-and-rescue agencies at one of Southern Utah’s busiest recreation areas. The tragedy is also another reminder of the importance of wearing personal flotation devices and avoiding alcohol while operating watercraft.