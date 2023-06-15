With so many applicants interested in filling the vacancy in US Congress due to the resignation of Chris Stewart, the Republican Party of Utah is putting together a couple of debates for the candidates.

A special election has been scheduled by the Utah Republican Party to allow State Delegates residing in Utah Congressional District 2 to elect a Republican to appear in the Utah Primary.

In preparation for the special election, the Utah Republican Party, in partnership with the Davis, Iron, Salt Lake, Tooele and Washington County Republican Parties have announced 2 debates for candidates to this position.

The first debate will be in Northern Utah on June 20 (more information below). The second debate will be next Thursday in St. George.

The debates will be sponsored by The Utah Elephant Club. The debate schedule is as follows:

Southern Utah Convention hosted by Iron and Washington County GOP:

Location: Dixie Technical College Auditorium (610 Tech Ridge Dr., St. George)

Time: 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Northern Utah Convention Debate, hosted by Davis, Salt Lake and Tooele County GOP:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Location: Woods Cross High School Auditorium (600 W 2200 S, Woods Cross)

Due to the number of candidates, the Southern Utah Convention will have two debate sessions, with members of each session chosen at random.

The county party chairs are assembling the questions, and the questions asked at the northern debate will be different from the ones asked at the southern debate.

Utah Republican Chairman, Rob Axson, will serve as moderator. Both debates will be live streamed and recorded.