UCF Fined $100,000 for Anti-LDS Chants Against BYU; It's Not the First Time

The Big 12 Conference is cracking down on derogatory chants targeting BYU and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, fining the University of Central Florida $100,000 after Saturday's football game in Orlando. The incident occurred during UCF's 39-31 double-overtime upset of previously undefeated, second-ranked BYU. Videos circulating on social media captured UCF fans chanting an obscenity directed at members of the LDS Church before kickoff. Security personnel reportedly removed some of those involved. The Big 12 announced the fine Wednesday, saying the money will support student education initiatives.

Dustin Markland, Getty Images Dustin Markland, Getty Images

But this is hardly an isolated incident.

Other Schools Have Been Fined

In September 2025, Colorado received a $50,000 fine and public reprimand after fans directed similar anti-LDS chants toward BYU during a football game in Boulder. In February 2026, Oklahoma State was also fined $50,000 after its student section chanted anti-LDS slogans during a men's basketball game against the Cougars.

Other incidents have occurred without financial penalties.

USC apologized for similar chants during a 2021 football game, followed by Oregon in 2022.

Providence College apologized following a 2024 basketball game, while Arizona issued an apology after its student section targeted BYU during a 2025 basketball contest.

Cincinnati experienced another incident during a November 2025 football game, and Colorado State apologized after derogatory chants at its September 2026 matchup against BYU.

Big 12 Announces Tougher Penalties

The conference is now implementing stricter consequences for discriminatory behavior at athletic events. A first confirmed incident will result in a minimum $100,000 fine and formal warning. A second incident during the same game will trigger an in-game penalty, such as a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in football, and could result in an additional $500,000 fine. Fans ejected for discriminatory conduct will also be banned from athletic events for the remainder of the academic year. UCF officials say they are reviewing their options following the fine.

Upcoming BYU Matchups: Community Response

The announcement comes as eighth-ranked BYU prepares to host Arizona State this Saturday before traveling to Salt Lake City for its annual Holy War matchup against Utah on November 7.

All BYU football games this season will be broadcast on 890 KDXU.