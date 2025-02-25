Unbelievable: Stunning Fact About Utah’s Senior Drivers Revealed

Our thinking on Senior-aged (65-plus) drivers in Utah is all screwed up.

The perception is that Senior drivers are more dangerous and should be kept off the road. After all, they've lost their reflexes, can't see as well and sometimes forget things.

But here's the truth: You are much less likely to get in a car crash as a Senior driver than any other age group.

And the older the driver is, the lower that likelihood is.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, new drivers aged 15-19 get in twice as many accidents as drivers aged 65, three times as many accidents as drivers aged 85 and 18 times more accidents than driver age 95 or older.

Older drivers also tend to drive slower and obey traffic laws more frequently.

They've come across just about every scenario you can imagine on the road.

They have safely navigated through country roads and city traffic jams and have come out the other side.

So most Seniors will be reticent to give up their last link to true freedom -- being able to get in a car and go wherever they want.

While there is no age limit for driving in the Utah or the United States, seniors may need to take additional steps to ensure they are safe on the road.

Here are a few things to think about as you age and driving becomes more challenging (courtesy of the SGPD):

As we age, it is important to stay safe on the road. Here are five tips to help our seasoned drivers prioritize safety:

Maintain "brain fitness": sharpen your brain's decision making and reaction time by challenging yourself with puzzles, games, or learning a new skill!. Perform a self-assessment and reflection of your driving skills: Ask yourself what your strengths & weaknesses are as a driver. Driving self-evaluation surveys are also available online Know and look for warning signs: if you or a loved one notice vision or hearing loss, loss of strength or overall fitness, or cognitive depreciations, talk to your doctor about receiving a Comprehensive Driving Evaluation Schedule an eye test every five years: the Utah Department of Public Safety requires that drivers aged 65 and older must receive and pass an eye test every five years. Discuss driving safety with your doctor and family members: have small conversations with your healthcare provider and loved ones about your driving safety before it becomes an issue. Create a driving retirement plan with your loved ones, as well as a plan for alternative transportation.

Maybe it's time ... or maybe it's not. But you should be the first to know before an accident makes it too late.

