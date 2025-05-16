Authorities in Arizona are asking for the public’s help after human remains were discovered at the bottom of a cliff near Beaver Dam.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the remains belong to a woman who appears to have fallen from the top of an 80-foot cliff. Officials believe she may have been there for several weeks before being found last Friday.

The woman had shoulder-length black hair and was wearing -- or carrying -- a number of clothing items, including a red, long-sleeved Southern Utah University Basketball shirt.

Investigators are still working to identify her and are urging anyone with information to come forward

The remains were found about four miles south of the TA truck stop in Beaver Dam and a mile west of I-15.

The other items on or near the body include a black knit Vegas Golden Knights cap, a pair of grey colored “White Fable” sweatpants, a pair of white and blue colored “Nautica” brand sneakers (with no laces), a pair of black “Twisted Soul” sweatpants, and a black “H&M” t-shirt.

Because of the advanced decomposition of the body, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said it has little else to go on in identifying the individual and is begging the help of the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (928)753-2141 and reference DR #25-016678.

If an approximate identification is made, authorities could then use dental records and/or DNA to make a positive ID.

“There is limited physical description information due to the decomposition of the body,” the sheriff’s office said. “At this time, the cause of death is still under investigation.”

