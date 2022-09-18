University of Oregon Apologizes For Obscene Chant During BYU Game

(Eugene, OR)  --  The University of Oregon is apologizing after a viral video appears to show fans engaged in an anti-Mormon chant aimed at Brigham Young University.  Fans were heard chanting "F-mormons" during Saturday's football game in Oregon.  BYU is a private university of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.  Utah Governor Spencer Cox called the incident a form of "religious bigotry."  Oregon apologized for the "offensive and disgraceful" chant.

