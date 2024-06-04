Unleash Fun At Firehose Frenzy: St. George’s Unique 5K Event!

Most races here in Southern Utah are essentially the same.

You get up early, run the course (5K, 10K, half-marathon, etc.), get some swag, go home and bask in your accomplishment while icing your muscles.

It's a formula that works and has made distance running in our county extremely successful.

But every once-in-awhile something different comes along.

For instance, this Friday night (!), St. Ge0rge is sponsoring the Firehose Frenzy.

From the St. George City website:

"Get ready to get wet n' wild with St. George Races and the St. George Firefighter's Association at this years Fire Hose Frenzy! The St. George Firefighters will have their Fire Trucks out spraying runners with water as they pass by, making it one of the coolest events in town! This year's Firehose Frenzy 5k will take place at Desert Color! Following the race, you'll be able to take a dip in the amazing Desert Color Lagoon! Click the link above to register now!"

The idea is that it will be a bit cooler running on the late evening, plus admission to Desert Color's amazing lagoon is free with the race entry.

And did I mention that it's for a good cause.

"In our commitment to community support, a portion of the event proceeds will be directed to benefit both the Utah Burn Center and the St. George Firefighters Association."

So if you're looking for something a little different, check out the Firehose Frenzy. More information below:

Packet Pick-Up: Packet Pickup will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024 from 7:00PM-8:30PM at the Lagoon at Desert Color, located at 820 W Akoya Pearl St. St. George, UT 84790.

Start Line Information:

Location: The Shores Desert Color (820 Akoya Pearl St. St. George, UT 84790)

Start Time: 9 p.m.

Aid Station information: There will be one aid station with water, Gatorade, and popsicles at approximately 1.8 miles from the start of the race.

Awards and Medals: All finishers will receive a finishers medal!! The top 3 male and female finishers will receive an award!

Pricing Information:

- $45 Until June 6th, 2024 at 11:59PM MST

- $55 Until June 7th, 2024 at 9:00PM MST

Volunteering Information: We're always looking for great volunteers to help make our races amazing! If you are interested in volunteering at this event, please click the link below!!

