Utah’s 2026 Midterms Take Shape as GOP Incumbents Choose Districts

Utah’s 2026 midterm election picture is beginning to take shape as Republican members of Congress announce which districts they will run in under the state’s newly redrawn congressional map. The announcements bring clarity after months of speculation about how Utah’s four Republican incumbents would fit into a map that now effectively gives the GOP three strongly Republican districts and one Democratic-leaning seat.

CELESTE MOLOY

The biggest developments came when Celeste Maloy and Mike Kennedy confirmed their reelection plans. Maloy announced she will run in Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, saying the district includes the area where she has spent most of her adult life. Kennedy, who currently represents the 3rd District, instead plans to run in the 4th Congressional District, a move that helps prevent a potentially messy primary between sitting incumbents.

MIKE KENNEDY

A key factor shaping the political landscape was Burgess Owens's decision not to seek reelection. Owens’ retirement opened the door for Kennedy to shift districts and allowed Republican incumbents to avoid competing for the same seat. The change also reshapes the race in the 4th District, which is expected to remain a Republican-leaning seat but will now feature an open contest for the nomination.

BLAKE MOORE

Another member of Utah’s congressional delegation, Blake Moore, is expected to run in the 2nd Congressional District, where he has already begun gathering signatures to qualify for the ballot. Even with the incumbents settling on districts, several challengers have already signaled interest in entering Republican primaries across the state.

DATES SET

The developments come as candidate filing for Utah’s midterms opens March 9 through March 13, officially kicking off the election season. Utah voters will head to the polls for the primary election on June 23, with the general election scheduled for November 3, 2026.

WEEKS OF UNCERTAINTY

For now, the announcements appear to bring stability to Utah’s Republican delegation after weeks of uncertainty about how the new political map would reshape the state’s congressional races. However, with potential challengers emerging and primary contests still possible, the 2026 midterms could still bring plenty of political drama before voters cast their ballots.