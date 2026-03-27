Utah is getting some national attention—and not necessarily in the way you might expect. A new WalletHub report ranking states by taxpayer return on investment (ROI) puts Utah at No. 9 in the nation, meaning residents are getting relatively strong value for the taxes they pay compared to most other states.

TOTAL TAX BURDEN

That ranking is based on a simple but important idea: how much you pay in taxes versus what you get back in government services like education, infrastructure, public safety and health systems. WalletHub looks at total tax burden—property, income and sales taxes—as a share of income, then compares that to the quality and efficiency of services provided.

LOW-TO-MODERATE STATE TAX

For Utahns, especially those of us in Southern Utah, that No. 9 ranking actually lines up with what many people feel on the ground. Utah consistently ranks as a relatively low-to-moderate tax state, while still delivering strong public services and maintaining one of the fastest-growing economies in the country.

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Here in places like St. George and Washington County, that balance is easy to see. Roads and infrastructure continue to expand to keep up with rapid population growth. Public safety remains strong, and schools—while not without challenges—continue to perform well compared to national averages. At the same time, residents aren’t dealing with the crushing tax burdens seen in states like New York or California.

EFFICIENT GOVERNMENT?

What this ranking really means is that Utah is hitting a sweet spot: relatively efficient government spending without overtaxing residents. For Southern Utah, where growth is booming and resources are constantly stretched, that efficiency matters.

Bottom line—being No. 9 in taxpayer ROI isn’t just a number. It reflects a state where your tax dollars are actually working, something many Americans can’t say right now.