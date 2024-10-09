Utah CEO Confirmed as Victim in Rappelling Accident in Zion

The 40-year-old man who unfortunately died after a rappelling accident in Zion National Park on Saturday has been identified as the CEO of a Lindon based software company.

In a statement on their website, representatives of Opiniion confirmed their CEO, Justin Bingham, had passed away while exploring the outdoors.

The statement said, “It is with deep sadness that Opiniion announces the passing of our CEO, Justin Bingham. Justin was involved in a tragic accident while enjoying one of his greatest passions—exploring the outdoors. Despite the best efforts of over 50 team members of various rescue teams, he passed away on the night of Saturday, Oct 5, 2024.”

Devin Shurtleff, the co-founder and COO of Opiniion, will step into the role of interim CEO to help fill the role Bingham left behind. Shurtleff commented on the situation through the same announcement confirming Bingham’s passing.

Shurtleff said, “If you spent any time around him, he was the eternal optimist. ‘Everything is always going to work out.’ He told me so many times…. But he was right and it usually did,” said Devin, President and COO . “Justin wasn’t just a leader here at Opiniion—he was a mentor, a dad, and a friend to many of us. He believed that the relationships we build are what make this work meaningful, and he truly lived that every day.”

