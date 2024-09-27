Utah Has NEVER Done This In October

Technically, summer ended at the beginning of the week.

But you'll have a hard time convincing anyone in the state of Utah.

With the month of October just a few days away, the temperatures are supposed to be falling.

Historically, we have had hot days in September before, but it was usually an outlier, an anomaly.

But with the five-day forecast predicting the near future of 100-plus degree days on a consistent basis, even weather experts are scratching their heads.

We've got a late season "strong high-pressure ridge" camped over us, according to ABC4 meteorologist Cedric Haynes. "St. George is forecasted to hit 102° today which would tie their record, and Salt Lake could climb to 93° which is two degrees above theirs."

That record for today's date of 102 was set way back in 1942. In 1969 and again in 1994, St. George reached 100 degrees.

But the average high temperature for Sept. 27 is actually much lower -- 91 degrees.

Plus, the heat for today is just the tip of the iceberg.

When the calendar changes over to October on Tuesday, the forecasted high is 103.

Note: We have NEVER reached 100 degrees in the month of October anywhere in the state of Utah.

Never.

The closest was back in 1980, when the thermometers peaked at 99 degrees, although the average high for Oct. 1 is 87.

So what gives? Why are we so hot? And will it last?

"A strong high pressure ridge is to thank for the heat we’ve already seen," Haynes said. "(However), a dry cold front is set to skim northern Utah Sunday evening into Monday. That’s great news as it will bring partly cloudy skies statewide, hopefully providing periods of shade."

In case you're wondering, the lowest temperature ever recorded in St. George on Sept. 27 was 33 degrees -- all the way back in 1900. In modern times, St. George got down to 44 degrees in 1970.

