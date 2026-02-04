Can Drag Shows Makeup Ground in Utah?

Here in Utah, the legal and social landscape regarding LGBTQ+ expression, specifically drag show performances, has become a flashpoint for intense legislative and judicial debate. Recently, House Bill 114 (HB114) emerged as a central piece of this conversation, aiming to restrict drag shows by criminalizing performances in public spaces or in the presence of minors. Proponents of the bill argue it is a necessary measure to protect children from "sexually suggestive" content, while opponents decry it as a direct violation of First Amendment rights and a targeted attack on LGBTQ+ culture.

CULTURE WAR?

This legislative push follows a significant 2025 legal settlement involving the city of St. George and Southern Utah Drag Stars. After the city denied a permit for a family-friendly drag show, a federal court ruled that drag is a protected form of artistic and political expression. The settlement forced the city to apologize and admit that its denial violated constitutional rights. Advocates argue that bills like HB114 ignore these judicial precedents in favor of "culture war" politics.

STATEWIDE ISSUE

Beyond drag, the 2026 session has seen a flurry of related bills, including efforts to allow landlords to restrict housing based on "biological sex" and a controversial proposal to rename Salt Lake City’s Harvey Milk Boulevard. While some lawmakers claim these measures prioritize privacy and tradition, civil rights groups like Equality Utah warn they collectively "erase" transgender and queer individuals from public life. For Utahns, the debate remains a high-stakes struggle between conservative legislative mandates and the fundamental right to free expression.