With how crazy the recent wildfires have been in Southern California, one can’t help but wonder which person of importance is being affected.

As a Utah observer, it’s kind of hard to imagine such a large fire breaking out at home, but hearing the stories from celebrities losing homes in Hollywood is certainly humbling.

According to the Associated Press, some of the celebrities affected by the fires include Billy Crystal and his wife Janice.

Crystal said in a statement, “Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

AP says several other celebrities had to suddenly evacuate their homes to avoid casualties such as Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore, and James Woods.

Hamill said he had to evacuate his Malibu home at the last minute and saw even more fires on his way to the Pacific Coast Highway.

Moore said in a statement, “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too.”

Check out the AP article covering the destruction from the fires for more information.

As a result of the wildfires, several Hollywood projects are being delayed such as the Oscar Nominations, which is now scheduled for January 19.