Utah Has No Tax-Free Weekend—Is a Border Run Worth It?

As back-to-school shopping ramps up, many Utah families may be wondering why they’re still paying sales tax while shoppers in some neighboring states get a break.

The answer is simple: Utah does not offer a sales tax holiday or tax-free weekend in 2026. Unlike about 20 states that temporarily suspend sales taxes on qualifying back-to-school purchases, Utah continues to collect its normal state and local sales taxes year-round. So, is it worth crossing the border to save a few dollars? For most Utahns, probably not.

Better to Shop Local

Nevada, Utah’s closest neighboring state for many Southern Utah residents, does not have a general back-to-school tax-free weekend. The state's only sales tax holiday is a special exemption for qualifying Nevada National Guard members later in the year, meaning the average shopper won't benefit. Arizona and Colorado also do not offer back-to-school tax holidays in 2026.

Is It Worth the Drive?

However, the math rarely works out. A round trip from St. George to Vegas is a several-hour drive, meaning fuel costs alone could easily exceed any tax savings unless you're already traveling there for another reason. That said, Utah shoppers can still save money without leaving the state. Many retailers—including big-box stores and online merchants—offer aggressive back-to-school promotions throughout late July and August that often exceed the value of a sales tax holiday.

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While a tax-free weekend sounds appealing, experts say comparison shopping, using coupons and taking advantage of seasonal sales will usually have a much bigger impact on your budget than driving hundreds of miles to avoid paying sales tax. For now, Utah families will continue paying sales tax—but with a little planning, they can still score plenty of back-to-school bargains.