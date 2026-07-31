This Utah City Named America’s Safest Summer Travel Destination

Southern Utah residents looking to escape the triple-digit heat may want to consider an in-state trip to Park City. A new Vivint analysis ranks the northern Utah mountain community as the safest popular summer travel destination in the country based on property crime.

Lowest Rate in the Study of Crime

The study examined 25 well-known vacation cities using FBI crime data from June, July and August 2024. Researchers compared burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft rates, then combined those figures into a composite score. Park City recorded the lowest rate in the study at 136 incidents per 100,000 residents, narrowly finishing ahead of San Diego and Santa Barbara, California, which each scored 139. Park City also recorded a 26% decline in summer property crime compared with 2022, the fifth-largest decrease among the destinations included in the report. However, the ranking measures property crime rather than every possible safety concern, so travelers should still lock vehicles, protect valuables and take normal precautions.

Offering Refuge from the Heat

Park City offers a cooler alternative without leaving the state, offering a respite from the South Utah summers. Summer daytime temperatures typically reach the 70s and 80s, while mornings and evenings are generally cooler. Visitors can hike, mountain bike, ride scenic chairlifts, play golf, attend outdoor concerts or explore the shops and restaurants along Historic Main Street. The area also includes Utah Olympic Park, family attractions and more than 400 miles of trails.

Strong Road Trip Option

The drive from St. George takes roughly four and a half hours, making Park City manageable for a long weekend. For Southern Utah residents searching for cooler weather, mountain scenery and a destination that performed well in a national property-crime analysis, Park City may be one of this summer’s strongest road-trip options.