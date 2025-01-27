Utah Officer Stabbed Multiple Times Through Body Armor

A 23-year-old man in Genola, Utah, was arrested after he reportedly stabbed a Santaquin police officer multiple times through his body armor.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the crime through an article written by Ryan Bittan.

The series of events started on Jan. 23 when police received reports of domestic violence at a home in Genola. The caller told authorities that Timothy Olesen, 23, was fighting with his parents, but it hadn’t turned violent.

Bittan wrote, “Upon police arrival, Olesen’s father reportedly stated that Olesen was acting aggressively and that he had been trying to kick Olesen out of the house after being fed up with Olesen’s behavior. Olesen’s father said Olesen had been verbally screaming prior to police arrival.”

While at the scene, Olesen reportedly called 911 and said he received an injury. Police officers called out to Olesen outside of the home but received no response.

Officers began to climb the staircase leading to Olesen’s apartment. The first officer arrived at the top of the staircase when Olesen ambushed the authorities.

Bittan wrote, “One officer was located at the top landing when Olesen ‘jumped out of the apartment door holding a blue steak knife’ and ‘stabbed [the officer] in the chest approximately three times leaving multiple noticeable puncture holes through the officers outer carrier uniform which contains his ballistic vest, through the inner liner, and into a one inch thick trauma plate penetrating it approximately one quarter inch.’”

The officer managed to survive the stabbing as his body armor took most of the damage. The police officer described the experience as being punched by an adult male in the chest, and he could hear a loud popping sound after each stab.

Olesen then threw the knife at another officer climbing the staircase and screamed at the officers.

Bittan wrote, “Olesen again barricaded himself inside the residence and an hours-long standoff ensued before officers were eventually able to negotiate with him to have him exit the residence and surrender. Olesen was taken into custody and transferred to the hospital. Olesen reportedly told medical personnel that he had been drinking large amounts of alcohol.”

Over 5,000 grams of marijuana were found along with other narcotics inside Olesen’s apartment.

Timothy Olesen is now in custody without bail on several charges, including first-degree aggravated murder, and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.