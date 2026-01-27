Here’s a List of All the 2026 Winter Olympic Athletes from Utah

The Olympic Games are just around the corner, and excitement is building as the 2026 U.S. Olympic Team roster has officially been announced! This year’s squad features an impressive group of athletes with strong Utah ties—individuals who’ve trained, competed, and excelled right here in The Beehive State. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, Utah’s representation on the national stage is something every local can be proud of. Here's a list from our home state:

Alpine Skiing (Team USA)

Mary Bocock — Salt Lake City, Utah (Alpine Skiing)

Freeski / Snowboard (Team USA)

Alex Hall — Salt Lake City, Utah (Freeski – Slopestyle/Big Air)

Bobsled (Team USA)

Kaysha Love — Herriman, Utah (Bobsled)

Luge (Team USA)

Ashley Farquharson — Park City, Utah (Luge)

Hockey (Team USA)

Clayton Keller — Utah Mammoth / Utah resident (Men’s Hockey)

Other Utah-Connected Athletes Across Team USA

(From the broader list of 81 athletes with ties to Utah — many train, live, or studied in the state; not all are U.S. team members, and some represent other nations — but these names are confirmed Utah connections for Olympic competition.)

Rosie Brennan — Park City (Cross-Country)

— Park City (Cross-Country) Novie McCabe — University of Utah (Cross-Country)

— University of Utah (Cross-Country) Hunter Hess — Salt Lake resident (Freeski Halfpipe)

— Salt Lake resident (Freeski Halfpipe) Marin Hamill — Park City (Freeski)

— Park City (Freeski) Rell Harwood — Park City (Freeski)

— Park City (Freeski) Konnor Ralph — Salt Lake resident (Freeski)

— Salt Lake resident (Freeski) Connor Curran — Park City (Freestyle Aerials)

— Park City (Freestyle Aerials) Quinn Dehlinger — Utah resident (Freestyle Aerials)

— Utah resident (Freestyle Aerials) Kyra Dossa — Park City (Freestyle Aerials)

— Park City (Freestyle Aerials) Derek Krueger — Park City (Freestyle Aerials)

— Park City (Freestyle Aerials) Tasia Tanner — Salt Lake native (Freestyle Aerials)

— Salt Lake native (Freestyle Aerials) Nick Page — Park City (Freestyle Moguls)

These athletes hail from Utah by birth, residency, schooling, or training and will be among the competitors at the 2026 Winter Games starting Feb. 6.