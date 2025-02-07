Utah, Other States Step Up To Slow Down No. 1 Killer Of Women

Without Google's help, can you tell me what the No. 1 cause of death for women is in America?

Is it cancer? Perhaps domestic abuse? Maybe accidents? Could it be respiratory diseases like Covid-19? Maybe diabetes?

While all those causes of death make it into the top 10 of killers, the answer is still, and has been for some time, heart disease.

In a study by the Centers For Disease Control in the United States, it was discovered that more than 310,000 women died in 2021 from heart disease and its symptoms, which include high blood pressure, high cholesterol and stroke.

That number is nearly four times the number of female deaths by accident or Alzheimer's Disease.

In order for more people to recognize and understand this problem, today is National Wear Red Day.

From the goredforwomen.org website: "From landmarks to online communities, neighborhoods to news anchors, this annual groundswell unites millions of people for a common goal: saving more women’s lives. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. Wear red to be seen, to be counted, to be heard, to make an impact. Together, we are stronger than heart disease and stroke."

If you're wondering what you can do to help promote this cause, here are some tips:

WEAR RED! -- Encourage all employees to put on their favorite red outfits on National Wear Red Day. It’s a fun, easy way for everyone to get involved. Bonus points for having a contest for the best red look. DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL VIRTUAL BACKGROUNDS. Visit WearRedDay.org to download a digital background for your online meetings. It’s a great (and easy) way to show your Go Red pride and help spread awareness. SHOW YOUR CITY YOU GO RED BY MAKING YOUR BUILDING RED. Use red lightbulbs, filters, décor or download posters and other great resources from WearRedDay.org to turn your office red inside and out. DECORATE YOUR DESK CHALLENGE. Encourage your employees to get creative and decorate their desk (at the office or at home) for National Wear Red Day. INVITE FAMILIES TO JOIN THE FUN. Encourage employees to share photos of friends, family members and pets as they Go Red. It’s a fun way to bring everyone together for a good cause. SHARE YOUR PICS ON SOCIAL. Don’t forget to use #WearRedDay, #WearRedandGive and #HeartMonth. And tag @GoRedforWomen.

